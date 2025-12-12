Promising Defense Stocks To Consider – December 11th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Spirit Aerosystems are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Defense stocks” are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support military and national-security products and services—such as weapons, aircraft, ships, cybersecurity, and defense contractors—whose revenues are largely driven by government defense spending. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because long-term contracts and steady government demand can provide stable cash flows and dividends, though their performance can still be affected by geopolitical events and defense budget cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

