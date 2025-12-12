Insider Selling: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $90,039.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $90,039.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,159,098.68. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.94, for a total value of $176,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $540,108.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total transaction of $160,188.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total transaction of $149,820.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $314.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.