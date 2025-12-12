Randall Fields Sells 4,453 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $59,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,000. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 0.1%

TRAK stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.39.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRAK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

