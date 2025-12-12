Insider Buying: JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) CEO Purchases $99,061.00 in Stock

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFBGet Free Report) CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFB Construction Stock Performance

Shares of JFB Construction stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 million and a P/E ratio of -41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. JFB Construction Holding has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. JFB Construction accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.21% of JFB Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JFB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JFB Construction has an average rating of “Sell”.

About JFB Construction

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

