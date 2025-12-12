Insider Buying: JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) CEO Purchases $99,061.00 in Stock

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JFB Construction Stock Performance

Shares of JFB Construction stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 million and a P/E ratio of -41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. JFB Construction Holding has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in JFB Construction Holding ( NASDAQ:JFB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. JFB Construction accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.21% of JFB Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JFB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JFB Construction has an average rating of “Sell”.

About JFB Construction

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

Featured Stories

