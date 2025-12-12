Insider Buying: JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) CEO Purchases $99,061.00 in Stock

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,061.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFB Construction Stock Performance
Shares of JFB Construction stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 million and a P/E ratio of -41.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. JFB Construction Holding has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JFB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JFB Construction has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JFB
About JFB Construction
JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFB Construction
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for JFB Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFB Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.