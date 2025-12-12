Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STXK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 44.2% increase from Strive Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STXK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $34.50.

Get Strive Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Strive Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 600 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.