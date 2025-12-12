VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on December 12th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 326.4% increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

CDC stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,326.01 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

