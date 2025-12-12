VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on December 12th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 326.4% increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CDC stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,326.01 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.