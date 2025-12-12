Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,447 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $294,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $13,356,593 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $221.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

