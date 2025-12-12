MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 447,860 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 447,860 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.36% of Williams Companies worth $278,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 330.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 297,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,418,035.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.