MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 195,753 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,753 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.66% of Mplx worth $348,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

MPLX opened at $54.49 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

