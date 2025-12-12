St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Shares Sold by Praetorian PR LLC

Praetorian PR LLC lessened its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. St. Joe accounts for about 29.1% of Praetorian PR LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Praetorian PR LLC owned approximately 1.14% of St. Joe worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth $7,195,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 186,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 86,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 84.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $62.03 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.08 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on St. Joe

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.