Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,270,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MDY opened at $621.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.09 and its 200 day moving average is $584.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $622.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

