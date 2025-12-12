Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,493 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.6% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,853,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,516,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,042 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,667. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

