Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 180,013 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,013 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

