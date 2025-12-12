Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 168,809.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,845 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for about 0.1% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

