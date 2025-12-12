Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 227,336.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises about 0.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
