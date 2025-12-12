Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,595 Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent International L.P. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,695,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 572,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after buying an additional 253,163 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the first quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 548,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,299,000 after buying an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 29.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $321.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $342.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,493.75. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

