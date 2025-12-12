Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.8462.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $154.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 2.63. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $3,084,879.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,777,675.61. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,246 shares of company stock valued at $149,004,408. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after buying an additional 1,739,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,636,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $183,553,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

