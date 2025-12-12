State Street Corp Sells 11,791 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,042,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 76.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,342,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,019.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,319.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

