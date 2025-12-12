Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $118,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 3.4%

Progressive stock opened at $230.42 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $256.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

