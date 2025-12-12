55,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.