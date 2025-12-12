25,000 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Bought by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.