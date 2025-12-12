iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $142,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,562,000 after buying an additional 205,101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $377.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $378.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

