Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Invests $1.42 Million in NOV Inc. $NOV

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in NOV by 114.0% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 77,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 476,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 250,705 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 488,027 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 18.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 804,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other NOV news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. This trade represents a 438.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

