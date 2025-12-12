Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Increases Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,348 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Rentokil Initial worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter valued at about $27,539,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 557.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 775.9% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 459,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 406,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,659 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

