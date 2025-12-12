Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,433 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $97.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.