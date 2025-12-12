Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,472 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,095,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,056 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $321,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in HP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after buying an additional 724,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,884. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.38 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.HP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

