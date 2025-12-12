Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Purchased by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 3.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.08% of Ferrari worth $96,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Ferrari by 24,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,051,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,208,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $563.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.47.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $368.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $356.93 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.