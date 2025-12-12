Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $493.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.83. The company has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

