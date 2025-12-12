Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,144,664 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,664 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NU worth $66,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NU by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 212.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

