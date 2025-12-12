Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 36,041 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,550 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coinbase Global worth $97,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,846 shares of company stock valued at $248,642,353. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $417.00 to $404.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.94.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

