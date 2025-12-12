Ieq Capital LLC Buys 35,956 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $72,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,686,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NBIX opened at $154.75 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.