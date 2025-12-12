San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $SJT Shares Sold by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208,842 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SJT opened at $5.87 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

