Immersion Corp Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. $PLCE

Immersion Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Children’s Place comprises approximately 1.3% of Immersion Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Immersion Corp owned 2.58% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 79.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 94.5% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 145.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Muhammad Umair bought 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,669. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $165.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.84.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

