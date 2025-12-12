Napa Wealth Management Takes $1.98 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF $PTIN

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Napa Wealth Management owned about 1.25% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

