Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. Primerica makes up about 6.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.72% of Primerica worth $64,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth $206,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $9,234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $255.78 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.33.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The business had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. The trade was a 21.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,000. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,225. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

