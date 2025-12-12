Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $44.03 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,782 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 4.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.31% of Graco worth $44,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 320.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 982.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $90.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.Graco’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Graco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

