Napa Wealth Management Takes $2.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 1.3% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 71,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 637,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EWG stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

