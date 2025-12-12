Napa Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Napa Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,285 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FYLD stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
Read More
