Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 9,354 Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $312.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.73 and a 200-day moving average of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8463 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

