ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Sells $146,070.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) Director Renee Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $146,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,490.55. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 276,233 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

