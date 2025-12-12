Insider Selling: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP Sells $164,465.25 in Stock

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $164,465.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $81.21 on Friday. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $81.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Weatherford International by 2,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

