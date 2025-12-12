Christian Kleinerman Sells 548 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $122,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,985,239.85. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $601,783.28.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $658,189.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 177.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

