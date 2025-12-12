Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) to Hold

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.64. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

