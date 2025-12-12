Tessa Myers Sells 1,020 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa Myers sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,863.47. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $413.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

