Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of NOC Q2 Earnings

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.98. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $560.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.31. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

