Zacks Research Downgrades America Movil (NYSE:AMX) to Hold

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on America Movil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. America Movil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts expect that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of America Movil by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in America Movil by 798.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in America Movil by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

