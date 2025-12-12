Ingersoll Rand FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $83.38 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 597,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $979,896.39. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

