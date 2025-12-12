TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $76.74, with a volume of 1223263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $239,678.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,306.94. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $624,547.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,988.20. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $1,348,445. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.