Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 61424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 964,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 123,758 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,676.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.