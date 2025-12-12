IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$59.20 and last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 269547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.47.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$492,252.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,924 shares of company stock worth $1,580,349 in the last three months. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

